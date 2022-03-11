The Arkansas Razorbacks opened their postseason with 79-67 win over LSU in the quarterfinals at the SEC Tournament on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

The Hogs struggled offensively in the first half, shooting 7-29 (24.1%) from the field. At one point, Arkansas didn’t hit a shot for nine minutes in the opening frame, but still headed into the break up 29-26.

However, the Hogs were red hot at the start of second half, coming out of the locker room on a 13-0 run to widen their lead to 42-26 in within the first four minutes.

Au’Diese Toney led the way for the Razorbacks with 22 points and ten rebounds. JD Notae added 19 points along with Chris Lykes, who scored 18, his highest total since dropping 21 points against Elon on all the way back in December.

Arkansas’ defense was dominant against the Tigers. The Hogs locked down some of LSU’s best scorers, like Xavier Pinson, who had just four points. The Razorbacks also dominated the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Tigers 42-28.

Next up for Arkansas, they will face Texas A&M in the semifinals on Saturday at 12:00p.m. on ESPN. The Aggies are rolling in the tournament, having upset top-seeded Auburn 67-62 on Friday. Arkansas is 1-1 this season against Texas A&M, most recently defeating the Aggies in overtime in late January at Bud Walton Arena.