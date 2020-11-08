Arkansas Dodges Early Vols Charge, Rallies Big in Third Quarter for Another SEC Win

FAYETTEVILLE — In a season when many predicted Arkansas would go 0-10, they moved to 3-3 and only a blown call at Auburn prevents them from being 4-2.

On Saturday night in Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas used a big third quarter to top Tennessee 24-13. Tennessee had all the momentum at halftime leading 13-0. In the first quarter, Tennessee had the ball for 12 minutes, 39 seconds to 2:21 for Arkansas. Yet, Tennessee only led 3-0. Sam Pittman felt the Hogs dodged a big bullet there.

“I thought that was big, Pittman said. “Basically I think they had it the majority I think we had it three possessions in the first half, but you are right to not be down any more than we were was a big deal.”

Pittman was asked what he said to the team at halftime that caused them to come out so fired up in the second half and what led to the turnaround?

“Well the players did,” Pittman said. “I’ve been coaching a long time. 13 points it’s not like we were down 50. Our locker room felt a little down. So I just said, ‘Hey look we’re gonna get the ball and we’re go score. The defense will hold them we’re gonna be up before you know it. Just keep the faith.’ Our defense had kinda figured them out a little bit late in the second quarter. Our offense had just shot themselves in the foot. Tennessee had done a nice job on defense and we had missed a field goal.

“I told them the mind is so powerful. You might need to tell you we’re gonna go win the game and just how we’re gonna do it. I didn’t want to see any negative. I didn’t want to see any heads hanging or anything like that because it was just a 13-point game.”

On the first drive of the third quarter, the Razorbacks went four-of-four on third-down conversions. The drive covered 75 yards on 17 plays taking 5:14 off the clock. It ended with Feleipe Franks throwing one yard to Mike Woods for the touchdown. Pittman talked about that drive and the big conversions on third down.

“Well it was huge,” Pittman said. “I think a bunch of them was where we turned around and handed off to Boyd or Trelon Smith. I tell you I was really proud of our offensive line. Sometimes statistics they will have sacks this that and the other, but I’m proud of that group. They’re coming on, getting better and we were almost at 200 yards again this week. I’m just really proud of the guys coaching the O-line and the way our O-line is playing.”

In the third quarter, Arkansas scored 24 points and the defense held the Vols to 16 yards of total offense. Was that about as good as the Hogs can play?

“I think they played pretty good,” Pittman said. “I mean, 24 points and 16 yards. I tell you what momentum is so…you know what momentum is and we had it. And we rode it at least all the way through the third quarter. Then our defense was on shutdown in the second half. They went 1 for 8 on third down. That’s big, but it was manageable. We were able…it wasn’t third and ones, it was third and four and third and five we’ve got a chance.”

In that 24-point explosion and in addition to the Woods touchdown catch, Franks found tight end Blake Kern for a six-yard touchdown, threw a 59-yard bomb to Treylon Burks and AJ Reed hit a 48-yard field goal.

“We did talk about we had to make some explosive plays,” Pittman said. “We had to get our engine revved up. Mike did. actually a lot of guys did. Of course Treylon did. Feleipe threw them and the line protected it. But we did need something momentum wise. Some kind of big play to kind of get us going. Then it seemed like there was several of them. Just boom, boom, boom. And even some decent runs in there had some good yardage on them as well. And so, no I think it was just us calling our offense. But Kendal is a really good offensive coordinator. Everybody can sit around at home and say, ‘Oh I wouldn’t have called this.’ Well, he wouldn’t have either if he had known it wasn’t gonna work. But the guy is an incredible offensive coordinator and I’m damn happy he’s the offensive coordinator here at Arkansas.”

Franks is now 3-0 against Tennessee having beaten them twice while at Florida. Tonight, he was 18 of 24 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 14 times for 18 yards.

“Well we count on Feleipe,” Pittman said. “He’s our guy. And I’m glad he has done well against Tennessee. He’s a tough guy and did some things with his legs again. He made some key runs. I think a couple of them, at least one, was on third down and he ran down the middle of the field. He was banged up and played. He’s our leader. He’s our bellcow or however you want to say it. He had another really good ballgame and took care of the football. He had the one fumble, but we recovered it.”

Pittman praised Franks for his deep throws.

“He throws the deep ball well,” Franks said. “He really does. He throws it with the right amount of speed. He can lob it. He can drill one and he’s got incredible strength with his arm. That’s what he does well. He’ll throw that little slant route well too. He’s really good at throwing the deep ball and he showed it again today.”

Arkansas will be at Florida on Saturday night to face the Gators. Florida (4-1) defeated Georgia 44-28 today to take control of the SEC East. The kickoff will be 6 p.m. Central and televised on ESPN.