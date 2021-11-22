Arkansas’ Depth Chart For Missouri Game

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas and Missouri will close out the regular season on Friday afternoon in Fayetteville.
Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) and Missouri (6-5, 3-4) are both bowl eligible so they will each play one more game. This is a series Missouri has dominated in recent seasons. The Tigers hold a 9-3 advantage with the last Arkansas win coming in 2015.
OFFENSE
WR 10 De’Vion Warren *Sr. // 5-10 // 195
-OR- 84 Warren Thompson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 201
WR 16 Treylon Burks Jr. // 6-3 // 225
11 Jaquayln Crawford R-Jr. // 5-10 // 175
LT 76 Myron Cunningham *R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325
74 Jalen St. John R-Fr. // 6-5 // 330
LG 62 Brady Latham R-So. // 6-5 // 305
70 Luke Jones R-Jr. // 6-5 // 310
C 51 Ricky Stromberg Jr. // 6-4 // 310
57 Shane Clenin R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325
RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-So. // 6-5 // 300
66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 // 315
RT 78 Dalton Wagner R-Sr. // 6-9 // 330
53 Ty’Kieast Crawford So. // 6-5 // 350
QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-So. // 6-3 // 245
4 Malik Hornsby R-Fr. // 6-2 // 180
RB 20 Dominique Johnson So. // 6-1 // 240
22 Trelon Smith R-Sr. // 5-9 // 190
-OR- 5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225
TE 87 Blake Kern *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 265
82 Hudson Henry R-So. // 6-5 // 255
-OR- 7 Trey Knox 6-5 // 215 // Jr.
WR 19 Tyson Morris *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 205
2 Ketron Jackson Jr. Fr. // 6-2 // 205
DEFENSE
JACK 56 Zach Williams Jr. // 6-4 // 255
11 Mataio Soli Jr. // 6-4 // 240
DT 99 John Ridgeway R-Sr. // 6-6 // 320
93 Isaiah Nichols R-Jr. // 6-3 // 300
DT 0 Markell Utsey *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 290
50 Eric Gregory R-So. // 6-4 // 295
DE 55 Tre Williams *R-Sr. // 6-5 // 255
58 Jashaud Stewart So. // 6-2 // 240
WILL 27 Hayden Henry *Sr. // 6-2 // 225
10 Bumper Pool Sr. // 6-2 // 230
MIKE 31 Grant Morgan *R-Sr. // 5-11 // 235
28 Andrew Parker R-Jr. // 6-2 // 245
CB 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190
17 Hudson Clark R-So. // 6-2 // 180
S 2 Myles Slusher So. // 6-0 // 185
4 Malik Chavis R-So. // 6-2 // 195
S 7 Joe Foucha Sr. // 5-11 // 205
15 Simeon Blair R-Jr. // 5-10 // 210
CB 21 Montaric Brown R-Sr. // 6-0 // 190
23 Devin Bush R-So. // 6-0 // 200
NB 9 Greg Brooks Jr. Jr. // 5-11 // 185
-OR- 8 Jayden Johnson Fr. // 6-2 // 220
18 Trent Gordon R-Jr. // 5-11 // 190
SPECIAL TEAMS
K 29 Cam Little Fr. // 6-2 // 185
90 Vito Calvaruso So. // 6-2 // 200
P 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200
42 Sam Loy *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 195
LS 48 Jordan Silver R-Sr. // 6-1 // 235
46 Francisco Castro Fr. // 6-1 // 210
-OR- 52 John Oehrlein R-So. // 6-1 // 240
H 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200
KR 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175
-OR- 0 AJ Green Fr. // 5-11 // 200
5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225
PR 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175
9 Greg Brooks Jr. // 5-11 // 185