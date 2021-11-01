Arkansas’ Depth Chart for Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas plays host to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. ‘

The Hogs and Mississippi State are both 5-3 on the season, but the Bulldogs are 3-2 in the SEC while the Hogs are 1-3. Mississippi State is coming off an impressive win over Kentucky while the Hogs had a bye week.

Arkansas won this game last season 21-14 in Starkville to give Sam Pittman his first win as head coach of the Razorbacks.

OFFENSE

WR De’Vion Warren, Sr. or Warren Thompson, R-Jr.

WR Treylon Burks, Jr., Jaquayln Crawford, R-Jr.

WR Tyson Morris, R-Sr., Ketron Jackson, Fr.

LT Myron Cunningham, R-Sr., Jalen St. John, R-Fr.

RT Ty Clary, Sr, or Dalton Wagner, R-Sr., Ty’Kieast Crawford, So.

LG Brady Latham, R-So, Luke Jones, R-Jr.

RG Beaux Limmer, R-So, Ty Clary

C Ricky Stromberg, Jr. Shane Clenin, R-Sr.

QB KJ Jefferson, R-So, Malik Hornsby, R-Fr

RB Trelon Smith, R-Sr., Raheim Sanders, Fr, Dominique Johnson, So

TE Blake Kern, R-Sr., Hudson Henry, R-So or Trey Knox, Jr.

DEFENSE

Jack Zach Williams, Jr, Mataio Soli, Jr.

DT John Ridgeway, R-Sr, Isaiah Nichols, R-Jr.

DT Markell Utsey, R-Sr, or Eric Gregory, R-So

DE Tre Willliam, R-Sr,, Jashaud Stewart, So,

Will Hayden Henry, Sr, Bumper Pool, Sr.

Mike Grant Morgan,R-Sr., Andrew Parker, R-Jr.

CB LaDarrius Bishop, R-Jr, Hudson Clark, R-So

S Myles Slusher, So, Malik Chavis, R-So

S Joe Foucha, Sr., Simeon Blair, R-Jr.

CB Montaric Brown, R-Sr., Devin Bush, R-So

NB Greg Brooks, Jr or Jayden Johnson, Fr., Trent Gordon, R-Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Cam Little, Fr, Vito Calvaruso, So.

P Reid Bauer, R-Jr, Sam Loy, R-Sr

LS Jordan Silver, R-Sr., Francisco Castro, Fr or John Oehrlein, R-So.

H Reid Bauer, R-Jr

KR LaDarrius Bishop, R-Jr, Raheim Sanders, Fr.

PR Nathan Parodi, R-Jr, Greg Brooks, Jr.