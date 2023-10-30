FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will return to action on Saturday with a trip to Florida.

Arkansas (2-6, 0-5) and the Gators (5-3, 3-2) will kickoff at 11 a.m. and the game televised on ESPN2. Arkansas will be using a new offensive coordinator with Kenny Guiton taking over for the fired Dan Enos.

OFFENSE

WR 2 Andrew Armstrong R-Sr. // 6-4 // 201

88 Davion Dozier Fr. // 6-4 // 205



WR 4 Isaac TeSlaa Sr. // 6-4 // 216

16 Isaiah Sategna R-Fr. // 5-11 // 180

14 Bryce Stephens R-So. // 6-0 // 181



LT 72 Andrew Chamblee R-Fr. // 6-6 // 304

-OR- 51 Devon Manuel R-So. // 6-9 // 310



LG 62 Brady Latham R-Sr. // 6-5 // 312

67 Josh Street R-So. // 6-6 // 311



C 55 Beaux Limmer R-Sr. // 6-5 // 307

56 Amaury Wiggins R-So. // 6-3 // 310



RG 78 Joshua Braun R-Jr. // 6-6 // 348

53 Ty’Kieast Crawford Sr. // 6-5 // 326



RT 75 Patrick Kutas So. // 6-5 // 313

76 E’Marion Harris R-Fr. // 6-7 // 292



QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 247

6 Jacolby Criswell R-Jr. // 6-1 // 230



RB 5 Raheim Sanders Jr. // 6-2 // 242

0 AJ Green Jr. // 5-11 // 205

-OR- 7 Rashod Dubinion So. // 5-10 // 216

20 Dominique Johnson R-Jr. // 6-1 // 252



TE 8 Ty Washington R-Fr. // 6-4 // 247

44 Francis Sherman Sr. // 6-3 // 247

89 Nathan Bax *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 250

-OR- 30 Var’keyes Gumms R-So. // 6-3 // 242



WR 17 Tyrone Broden R-Sr. // 6-7 // 195

-OR- 13 Jaedon Wilson R-So. // 6-3 // 179

83 Dazmin James Fr. // 6-2 // 186

DEFENSE

DE 40 Landon Jackson Jr. // 6-7 // 281

6 John Morgan III R-Sr. // 6-2 // 270

58 Jashaud Stewart Sr. // 6-2 // 257



DT 5 Cam Ball R-So. // 6-5 // 319

9 Taurean Carter R-Sr. // 6-3 // 303

93 Keivie Rose R-Sr. // 6-3 // 303



DT 50 Eric Gregory R-Sr. // 6-4 // 318

10 Anthony Booker Jr. R-Sr. // 6-4 // 351



DE 7 Trajan Jeffcoat *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 281

56 Zach Williams *Sr. // 6-4 // 250



LB 27 Chris Paul Jr. R-So. // 6-1 // 233

3 Antonio Grier *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 230

-OR- 22 Brad Spence Fr. // 6-2 // 237



LB 28 Jaheim Thomas R-Jr. // 6-4 // 240

36 Jordan Crook So. // 6-0 // 220



CB 1 Lorando Johnson R-Jr. // 6-0 // 193

2 Dwight McGlothern Sr. // 6-2 // 188

25 Kee’yon Stewart R-Sr. // 6-0 // 185



S 13 Alfahiym Walcott *Sr. // 6-2 // 210

4 Malik Chavis R-Sr. // 6-2 // 194



S 8 Jayden Johnson Jr. // 6-2 // 206

18 TJ Metcalf Fr. // 6-1 // 206



CB 11 Jaylon Braxton Fr. // 6-0 // 185

15 Jaheim Singletary R-Fr. // 6-2 // 187

24 LaDarrius Bishop *R-Sr. // 6-0 // 183



NB 17 Hudson Clark R-Sr. // 6-2 // 188

21 Jaylen Lewis R-Fr. // 6-0 // 182

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/KO 29 Cam Little Jr. // 6-2 // 179

28 Blake Ford R-Fr. // 6-1 // 225



P 31 Max Fletcher So. // 6-5 // 174

37 Devin Bale Jr. // 6-3 // 211



LS 48 Eli Stein So. // 6-3 // 231

30 Ashton Ngo Jr. // 5-11 // 233



H 31 Max Fletcher So. // 6-5 // 174

37 Devin Bale Jr. // 6-3 // 211



KR 16 Isaiah Sategna R-Fr. // 5-11 // 180

0 AJ Green Jr. // 5-11 // 205



PR 16 Isaiah Sategna R-Fr. // 5-11 // 180

14 Bryce Stephens R-So. // 6-0 // 181