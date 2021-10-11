Arkansas’ Depth Chart for Auburn Game

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 17 Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday’s homecoming game against Auburn.
Arkansas (4-2) has lost its last two games and looks to get back on the winning track this weekend. Auburn (4-2) won a controversial 30-28 game over the Hogs last year at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
OFFENSE
WR 10 De’Vion Warren *Sr. // 5-10 // 195
2 Ketron Jackson Jr. Fr. // 6-2 // 205
WR 16 Treylon Burks Jr. // 6-3 // 225
11 Jaquayln Crawford R-Jr. // 5-10 // 175
LT 76 Myron Cunningham *R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325
74 Jalen St. John R-Fr. // 6-5 // 330
LG 62 Brady Latham R-So. // 6-5 // 305
70 Luke Jones R-Jr. // 6-5 // 310
C 51 Ricky Stromberg Jr. // 6-4 // 310
57 Shane Clenin R-Sr. // 6-6 // 325
RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-So. // 6-5 // 300
66 Ty Clary *Sr. // 6-4 // 315
RT 78 Dalton Wagner R-Sr. // 6-9 // 330
53 Ty’Kieast Crawford So. // 6-5 // 350
QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-So. // 6-3 // 245
4 Malik Hornsby R-Fr. // 6-2 // 180
RB 22 Trelon Smith R-Sr. // 5-9 // 190
5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225
20 Dominique Johnson So. // 6-1 // 240
TE 87 Blake Kern *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 265
82 Hudson Henry R-So. // 6-5 // 255
7 Trey Knox 6-5 // 209 // Jr.
WR 19 Tyson Morris *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 205
84 Warren Thompson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 201
DEFENSE
JACK 56 Zach Williams Jr. // 6-4 // 255
11 Mataio Soli Jr. // 6-4 // 240
DT 99 John Ridgeway R-Sr. // 6-6 // 320
93 Isaiah Nichols R-Jr. // 6-3 // 300
DT 0 Markell Utsey *R-Sr. // 6-4 // 290
50 Eric Gregory R-So. // 6-4 // 295
DE 55 Tre Williams *R-Sr. // 6-5 // 255
58 Jashaud Stewart So. // 6-2 // 240
WILL 27 Hayden Henry *Sr. // 6-2 // 225
10 Bumper Pool Sr. // 6-2 // 230
MIKE 31 Grant Morgan *R-Sr. // 5-11 // 235
28 Andrew Parker R-Jr. // 6-2 // 245
CB 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190
17 Hudson Clark R-So. // 6-2 // 180
S 1 Jalen Catalon R-So. // 5-10 // 200
4 Malik Chavis R-So. // 6-2 // 195
S 7 Joe Foucha Sr. // 5-11 // 205
15 Simeon Blair R-Jr. // 5-10 // 210
8 Jayden Johnson Fr. // 6-2 // 220
2 Myles Slusher So. // 6-0 // 185
CB 21 Montaric Brown R-Sr. // 6-0 // 190
23 Devin Bush R-So. // 6-0 // 200
NB 9 Greg Brooks Jr. Jr. // 5-11 // 185
18 Trent Gordon R-Jr. // 5-11 // 190
SPECIAL TEAMS
K 29 Cam Little Fr. // 6-2 // 185
90 Vito Calvaruso So. // 6-2 // 200
P 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200
42 Sam Loy *R-Sr. // 6-1 // 195
LS 48 Jordan Silver R-Sr. // 6-1 // 235
46 Francisco Castro Fr. // 6-1 // 210
-OR- 52 John Oehrlein R-So. // 6-1 // 240
H 30 Reid Bauer R-Jr. // 5-11 // 200
KR 24 LaDarrius Bishop R-Jr. // 6-0 // 190
5 Raheim Sanders Fr. // 6-2 // 225
PR 9 Greg Brooks Jr. // 5-11 // 185
-OR- 14 Nathan Parodi R-Jr. // 5-9 // 175