Arkansas’ Depth Chart for Alabama Game on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Razorbacks have at least three starters who may or may not be available for Alabama on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks missed the Missouri game with a rib injury, senior linebacker Grant Morgan left the game with a knee injury and junior cornerback Montaric Brown also went out in the second half with an injury. Sam Pittman was asked about those three injuries during his weekly Zoom conference on Monday.