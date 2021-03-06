Arkansas Defeats Texas A&M, 87-80, For 11th Straight SEC Win

With a second-place finish in the SEC already in the bag along with the accompanying 2-seed in the league’s fast-approaching postseason tournament, the 12th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks finally got their shot at Texas A&M but had to come from behind for an 87-80 win Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and in doing so the Hogs enter postseason play just one win away from matching the program’s best consecutive-SEC-games winning streak established 27 years ago.

Arkansas (21-5, 13-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 12 entering Saturday) has now won 11 consecutive games against league competition for the first time since the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks did the same as part of an overall 12-game winning streak against SEC competition. With a double-bye into the upcoming SEC tournament quarterfinals on Friday secured, the ’20-21 Razorbacks can take a moment to celebrate the program’s second-best SEC regular-season record by percentage (’93-94 is tops at 14-2), its tie for second-fewest regular-season SEC losses (’94-95 finished 12-4), and its tie for second-most regular-season SEC wins (’14-15 finished 13-5).

The Hogs completed their regular season with a 16-1 home record on Nolan Richardson Court at BWA. Arkansas last lost a game on Jan. 30 — an 81-77 road defeat against Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge — which was sandwiched in between the current 11-game league winning streak. The last time the Razorbacks lost an SEC game was on Jan. 16 on the road against Alabama, dropping the team to 2-4 in the league at the time.

Arkansas had two previous home-and-away matchups scheduled for February against Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8 SEC, NCAA NET No. 146 entering Saturday) postponed, and with the SEC having determined before the season began that March 6-7 would provide one-game-only make-up opportunities for each league team, the league last week made the game-assignment decisions and sent the Aggies to Fayetteville to make up the teams’ first scheduled matchup that was postponed.

In a season that saw several SEC teams have multiple games ultimately canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, Arkansas missed out on only one game (on the road against TA&M) while playing each of the other 13 teams in the league and defeating all but one (Tennessee).

In his second season as Head Hog, Eric Musselman improved to 5-0 while coaching a ranked Arkansas team, 21-15 in SEC games, 41-17 overall at Arkansas, and he improved his record to 2-1 coaching head-to-head against A&M’s Buzz Williams in SEC play. Musselman surpassed his 20-win campaign in year one at Arkansas in ’19-20, and now he has 151 total wins in his 6 seasons as a Division 1 head coach.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 8th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Vanover, Smith, and Jalen Tate.

A&M used a 6-0 spurt to jump out to an 8-4 lad, but Arkansas put together an 8-0 run keyed by Moody’s three-pointer and dunk to give the Hogs a 17-13 lead. But the Aggies dominated the play for the next several minutes by outscoring the Hogs 22-4 to take a 35-21 lead.

That’s when Moody and Tate scored all the points in the Razorbacks’ 17-6 run to close the first half to pull within 41-38 at the break.

The Hogs struggled most of the half against the Aggies’ zone defense but settled down to shoot 13-of-31 from the field (41.9%), including 5-of-16 from 3 (31.3%), and 7-of-8 at the free throw line (87.5%). On the other end, A&M started hot before colling down a bit to finish the first 20 minutes 16-of-33 shooting (48.5%), including 7-of-15 from 3 (46.7%), and 2-of-2 from the free thows line. The Aggies were plus-1 on the glass (17-16) and both teams had 6 turnovers heading into the break.

Moody led the Hogs with 15 first-half points followed by Tate’s 14.