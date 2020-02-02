Arkansas Defeats Alabama, 82-78.

After a slow start, Arkansas battled back and defeated Alabama 82-78.

Alabama was dominant from the jump. The Crimson Tide built a 12-0 lead, keeping Arkansas off the board for the first 3 minutes of play. The slow start forced Eric Musselman to use two timeouts before the first media timeout of the game.

Then the Hogs went on a run and tied up the game at 18. Arkansas took its first lead of the game with 7 minutes to play in the first, going up 23-22. But the Tide would take a 3 point lead heading into the break.

Arkansas continued to keep it a close game throughout the second and even built a 7 point lead with about 8 minutes to play. But it came down to the last few minutes of play. Arkansas was able to hold on for the win.