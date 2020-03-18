Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn Still Uncertain About Roster Size, Feels Good About Where Recruiting Is

FAYETTEVILLE — Fans are confused by the talk of expanding rosters in spring sports including baseball, but also know coaches such as Dave Van Horn also has many questions remaining about it.

Van Horn though isn’t as concerned about recruiting as he feels the Hogs are in very good shape in that regard.

“You know the 20 class is getting ready to come in,” Van Horn said. “Then the 21 class and 22 class that’s the juniors and sophomores. We’re pretty much done with the 21 class. The 22 class is well on its way. We’ve started dealing with the 23 class. I don’t think there’s any panic on our end. I think most of the teams in the country that have been out working have guys lined up. It slows us down for some of those younger guys.”

However how will everyone fit in as far as the roster does concern Van Horn. The NCAA has said it will give seniors another year, but Van Horn wants more than that.

“Really our main concern is trying to figure out our roster for this coming fall,” Van Horn said. “What are the new stipulations, what’s gonna go on with the scholarships, what’s gonna go on with counters and number we can have on the roster? Are we getting more scholarships? Is everybody gonna get their year back? I mean how unfair would it be if you were a freshman and you had seven at bats or two at bats and you’re starting to get to play now. That’s what is going on. If you don’t get this year back it doesn’t make any sense. It shouldn’t be just for seniors. It should be for everybody that is on the team.”

With the new rules being tossed around it’s almost a certainty the roster will have to be expanded from the current 11.7 scholarships. Van Horn also suspects that some non-Power 5 conferences could vote against the expansion of rosters due to the financial concerns.

“I would think that we will,” Van Horn said. “I just think it needs to be spread out over four years or a complete cycle where you could taper it down. For example if we got a certain amount in 2021 maybe we get a little bit less the next year and the next year then we’re back to wherever we need to be 11.7, we need more than anyway, but that’s another story.

“With some of the other conferences when it comes to a vote they’re maybe gonna vote against it. Hopefully the Power 5 will say you do what you wanna do we’re gonna do what we want to do. I think it’s coming to that one day. That’s my opinion. I think the NCAA should give us what we need to do to take care of the kids. This has been such a point of emphasis over the last three or four years. Taking care of the student-athlete and doing everything for them. As many rules that has been changed and as many things that has moved in that direction so why would you not do it again? If those other schools don’t want to give more scholarships they don’t have to. You know they can make their own choice there. They just need to do right by the student-athlete because that’s where everything has gone the last five years.”

While fans are ready for some things to start to clear up in this regard, know that Van Horn is as well.