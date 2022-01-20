Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn Gets Bad News as 2022 Season Grows Nearer

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has suffered a blow to its chances in baseball before the season even starts with the news from Kendall Rogers that projected Friday night starter and RHP Peyton Pallette will miss the 2022 season with a UCL injury that will require Tommy John surgery.

Pallette, a junior from Benton, pitched in 15 games with 11 starts in 2021 before exiting for an injury. Pallette pitched 56 innings, was 1-2 with an ERA of 4.02. He finished with 67 strikeouts and only 20 walks. Among the options for Dave Van Horn now are Connor Noland and Jaxon Wiggiins as well as some others.

The Hogs are set to open the season on Friday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. hosting Illinois State. The two teams will also play on Saturday and Sunday with the series at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 50-13 record last season when they were ranked No. 1 much of the year.