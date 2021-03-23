Arkansas’ D-line Still a Work in Progress

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defensive line lost such players as Jonathan Marshall, Xavier Kelley and Julius Coates from last season.

In addition, the line has a new coach in Jermial Ashley who came over from Tulsa to replace Derrick LeBlanc. The returning starters are senior Dorian Gerald, 6-3, 255, and junior Isaiah Nichols, 6-3, 290. Sophomore Eric Gregory, 6-4, 298, is another player returning with vast experience.

Gerald is one of the 11 seniors on the Hogs who opted to return for the extra year due to COVID. Gerald, due to injuries, only played in six games last season. He finished with five tackles, three solo, 1.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. Unofficially, he had two sacks in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Nichols played in nine games in 2020 missing the LSU game. He finished with 24 tackles, six solo, 0.5 tackle for loss, 0.5 sack and one pass breakup. He missed Saturday’s scrimmage with an injury, but he’s slated to return later in the spring according to Pittman though he practiced Tuesday since the team just in shorts.

Gregory played in nine games in 2020 finishing with 27 tackles, including 12 solo, three for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and a pass breakup. Gregory is splitting time on the defensive line now that he’s up to 300 pounds.

“Yes sir, I’m playing both actually,” Gregory said. “I’m playing in and outside. I’m getting more reps inside too. But yeah, I’m playing both in and outside.”

Sam Pittman is hoping to see the defensive line make progress this spring.

“We have to have the D-line continue to come on,” Pittman said. “Coach Ashley has done a really good job with those guys, but they have to continue to come on. I thought Dorian Gerald had a good day today, but we’ve got to find some big guys that can continue to help us like Eric and (Taurean) Carter. They can get thicker and heavier in there on the D-line.”

Carter, 6-3, 300, is a redshirt sophomore. Last fall, he played in eight games. He finished with 11 tackles, including four solo and one pass breakup. He started against LSU when several defensive linemen were missing. Gregory talked about Carter.

“Really just his mindset, really,” Gregory said. “He’s always had a dawg mindset, but now he’s really got that dawg mindset, influencing everybody else on the D-line, also, to come with it every practice and every rep that we do. Just overall, he’s getting way better. He’s getting better at run blocking, or fitting his runs, pass rush, reading from pass to run. So he’s doing pretty good also.”

A pair of junior defensive ends who drew praise from Pittman on Saturday were Mataio Soli, 6-4, 240, and Zach Williams, 6-4, 255. Last season, Soli played in nine games finishing with five tackles, one solo, 0.5 tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. Williams also played in nine games finishing with 22 tackles, including nine solo, 1.5 for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry.

“Soli is having a better camp and obviously Zach Williams is having a better camp,” Pittman said.

A player Arkansas enrolled at midterm from Jones (Miss.) College was defensive lineman Jalen Williams, 6-3, 305. Gregory talked about Williams last week and how the JUCO transfer is progressing.

“Jalen is pretty good,” Gregory said. “He’s going to be a great player for us also. Just coming in, just coming from where he’s from JUCO, there’s a lot of work to improve on. But overall he’s going to be pretty good. He’s going to be a great player for us.”

Defensive end Eric Thomas Jr., 6-3, 260, is trying to get into the rotation. He had a hit on running back Preston Crawford for a five-yard loss in Saturday’s scrimmage that drew some attention from the crowd in attendance. Gregory likes what Thomas brings to the defense.

“He’s going to be great for us, man,” Gregory said. “He’s doing pretty good, transitioning from linebacker to defensive end. He’s doing pretty good. So he’s learning the basic like flipping your hips, hands and feet together. He’s coming along pretty good.”

Gregory provided some examples of things Thomas has done to impress this spring.

“Plenty of them,” Gregory said. “Two minute, he’s working the edge pretty good stiffening his hips and shoulders on pass rushers. I have seen that in the last two-minute drill I believe Wednesday. Our two-minute drill he has done pretty good rushing the quarterback.”

Pittman and the Hogs still have three scholarships remaining for the Class of 2021 and expect one or more of them to go to a defensive lineman.

“We need some help on the D-line,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to go out and find somebody there as well. They’re playing well, but we need some more depth.”