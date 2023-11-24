By Jason Pattyson

FAYETTEVILLE — When the behemoths in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball line up, their work goes relatively unnoticed or is rarely mentioned other than on draft boards, or the recruiting trail; the ultimate compliment for any lineman that plays at any level of football is to be only said for a great play like a strip fumble, fumble recovers or the rare interception. Other than that, living the obscure line between the white lines is the common goal.

The Interior defensive line group going into the Razorbacks’ 2023 season had a lot of noise behind them. Coach Deke Adams changed that room, and he knew there was a chance that the players they already had on the roster could be great but needed a couple more pieces.

Enter transfer lineman Keivie Rose and Tank Booker, two transfers looking to step up to the SEC stage and make a name for themselves. This was a way for them to get well-deserved visibility, just like John Ridgeway did a few years ago.

There was a solid rotation of five guys Coach Adams and Co-Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams could lean on all season, and that was the best depth this school has witnessed in years. Cam Ball, Taurean Carter, Eric Gregory, and Booker and Rose accepted the task and took on the guard-center-guard matchups each week.

“For sure. It’s the deepest D-Line we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Eric Gregory said about the defensive line depth before the season.” We have at least three groups that can play and contribute. Guys like Keivie, Tank, the rest of the guys, Cam, TC. We’re pretty deep, and we’re looking good. It allows us to get a break and come back in fresh. To rotate all three of those groups in, guys will be fresh when they play. It does a lot.”

Players realize really quickly when there is a lack or abundance of talent, and this group knew from the start it had a chance to be great.

“I was just excited for a new opportunity. I knew I had left Louisiana Tech and graduated, and I knew I needed a new opportunity,” transfer Rose said on why he transferred to Arkansas. “Especially coming into this group with the guys that were there. Really, really deep group. I just felt like coming here; I would add to that depth. I mean, this is the most depth I’ve been around since I’ve been playing college. Everybody’s really good. Like, it’s just a battle every day. But it’s a good battle, too, where everybody’s working hard just trying to make each other better.”

The fight this group displayed on Friday against Missouri let the entire state know they played for pride and would not get tossed around at home. In the Second quarter, the game was starting to get chippy, and Gregory had seen enough. Missouri offensive linemen Armand Membou and Gregory were tossed from the game after exchanging blows. The tone was set in fall camp, which carried to the bitter end of this 4-8 season.

Looking back at this season, one thing the players, defensive staff, and the state could count on was solid defensive line play, and the days of driving a Mack truck through the teeth of the defense are over.