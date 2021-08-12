Arkansas cross country releases 2021 schedules

Men’s Cross Country

Returning to a conventional season of racing, the Razorbacks have scheduled seven meets for the 2021 cross country campaign. Arkansas, the defending SEC champions who placed fourth in the NCAA Championships, returns 14 runners from last season’s squad while adding four freshmen to the lineup.

The Razorbacks open the 2021 season on Labor Day weekend with a trip to Columbia, Missouri, (Sept. 3) which will also serve as the host site for the SEC Championships on October 29th. Arkansas then travels to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, for the Boston College Battle in Beantown (Sept. 24).

On October 2, the Chile Pepper Festival will take place on Agri Park for the Razorbacks lone home meet appearance this season. A trip to Tallahassee, Florida, follows (Oct. 15) for the Pre-Nationals Invitational to preview the course that serves as host for the NCAA Championships (Nov. 20).

Following the SEC Championships hosted by Missouri, Arkansas travels to Waco, Texas, for the NCAA South Central Regional hosted by Baylor (Nov. 12). The top two teams in the region meet automatically advance to the NCAA Championship field of 31 teams.

Three All-Americans – Amon Kemboi, Luke Meade and Gilbert Boit – are among the returning crew of six Razorbacks who competed in NCAA Championship race, which was held in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. The other three Razorbacks from that NCAA group include Emmanuel Cheboson, Jacob McLeod, and Ryan Murphy.

Of the 14 returning Razorbacks for the 2021 campaign, four of the scoring five who were part of the 2020 SEC title are back along nine of the 10 who raced in the conference meet. The returning crew also includes Andrew Kibet, Myles Richter, and Josh Shearer.

Freshman additions to the Arkansas roster include Reuben Reina, Elias Schreml, Ben Shearer and Jack Williams.

2021 Cross Country Schedule

September Meet Location | Host Friday 3 Missouri XC Opener Columbia, Missouri | Missouri Gans Creek Recreation Area | 6k race 5 p.m. Friday 24 BC Battle in Beantown Chestnut Hill, Mass. | Boston College Franklin Park | 8k race 3:45 p.m. (ET) October Saturday 2 33rd Annual Chile Pepper Festival Fayetteville, Arkansas Agri Park | 8k race Friday 15 Pre-National Invitational Tallahassee, Florida | Florida State Apalachee Regional Park | 8k race 8 a.m. (ET) Friday 29 SEC Championships Columbia, Missouri | Missouri Gans Creek Recreation Area | 8k race November Friday 12 NCAA South Central Regional Waco, Texas | Baylor Cottonwood Creek Golf Course | 10k race Saturday 20 NCAA Championships Tallahassee, Florida | Florida State Apalachee Regional Park | 10k race

Women’s Cross Country

The 2021 cross country season includes seven meets for the Razorback women’s program. A crew of 18 Razorbacks return from last year’s squad when they were part of Arkansas’ eighth consecutive SEC team title along with a 10th place finish in the NCAA Championships.

Missouri will be a frequent designation this fall for the Razorbacks with a pair of September meets, the Missouri Opener (Sept. 3) and the Missouri Southern Stampede (Sept. 18), along with the SEC Championships on October 29 hosted by the University of Missouri.

The Chile Pepper Festival (Oct. 2) will have Arkansas competing on its home Argi Park course prior to visiting Tallahassee, Florida, for the Pre-Nationals Invitational, which will be held on the same course hosting the NCAA Championships (Nov. 20).

Following the conference championship at the end of October, Arkansas will travel to Waco, Texas, for the NCAA South Central Regional hosted by Baylor. The top two teams in the region meet automatically advance to the NCAA Championship field of 31 teams.

Racing in the NCAA Championships this past March instead of its annual November date due to the pandemic, the Razorbacks battled to a 10th place finish two days after claiming the NCAA Indoor championship which Arkansas hosted.

All-American Krissy Gear leads the returning crew from the Razorbacks NCAA cross country squad and is joined by Logan Morris, Gracie Hyde, Corie Smith, Meghan Underwood, and Kennedy Thomson.

Four of the top five Arkansas scorers in the SEC Championship return, led by Lauren Gregory and including Taylor Ewert, who earned SEC Freshman of the Year. Other returning Razorbacks who raced in the conference meet include Isabel van Camp, Quinn Owen, and Alex Ritchey.

Talented newcomers to the program include freshmen Allie Janke, Heidi Nielson, Carmie Prinsloo, and Sydney Thorvaldson, along with London Culbreath, who had redshirt season last fall.

2021 Cross Country Schedule