FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has been pretty fortunate avoiding season-ending injuries this fall camp, but some players could miss Saturday’s season opener.

Sam Pittman was on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday and when asked for an injury update mentioned a couple of players.

“It’s really hard to say,” Pittman said. “We do have some guys who are out for the year. I don’t know about Stew (Jashaud Stewart). I don’t know if he’ll be able to play. Malik Chavis might be in that same boat with a finger issue, a hand issue.”

Stewart is a defensive end while Chavis is a redshirt senior defensive back. Stewart has played in 31 games at Arkansas with seven starts. He has 21 tackles, including 12 solo, 2.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 quarterback hurries and 1.0 passes defended. Six of his seven career starts were in 2022.

Chavis has appeared in 32 games at Arkansas with eight starts. He started six times in 2022. Chavis has 32 tackles, 17 solo and an interception.

Transfer linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. has also missed several practices due to an injury. Pittman provided a more positive update on him.

“I expect Grier to be able to play,” Pittman said.

Grier transferred to Arkansas from South Florida at midterm. Grier played in 48 games at USF with 27 starts. He compiled 238 tackles, with 139 solo, 23.5 for loss, 10.0 sacks, 5.0 forced fumbles, 2.0 recovered, 2.0 interceptions, 6.0 quarterback hurries and 3.0 passes defended.

Sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake was injured during the first scrimmage and is out for the season.

The kickoff is set for noon on Saturday against Western Carolina. The game will be televised on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+ from Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.