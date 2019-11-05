Arkansas Continuing Recruiting Hard, Extending New Offers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has extended some new scholarship offers including a talented defensive end Justin Coates from junior college.

Coates, 6-7, 275, is at East Mississippi State Community College and committed to Colorado on Oct. 7 following an official visit to Boulder the previous weekend.

Very blessed to receive another offer from The University of Arkansas !! #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/nFqf3AP3EA — Julius Coates (@_JuliusCoates3) November 5, 2019

Oregon and Nebraska joined in extending a recent offer to Coates. Others who have offered are Maryland, Akron, New Mexico, Western Kentucky, Louisiana and Western Illinois.

Coates is a midterm enrollee. This season, he has 30 tackles, including 19 solo, six sacks and two fumble recoveries with both returned for touchdowns. He is originally from Rockford (Ill.) Guilford.

In addition, Arkansas has offered Lake Highland (Texas) wide receiver-tight end Paxton Anderson, 6-4, 207. Anderson is the grandson of Jerry Jones.

Excited to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas #WPS pic.twitter.com/aZhzFXJK9f — Paxton Anderson (@Paxton_A29) November 4, 2019

As a senior, Anderson has caught 23 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns from Chandler Morris. This season so far in nine games, Morris has completed 150 of 212 passes for 2,496 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 intereptions. He has rushed 73 times for 454 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Had a great time at the #TAMUvsARK game on Saturday, hanging out with Jerry Jones and his family, including his grandson Paxton Anderson, a WR/TE at Highland Park HS. He has tremendous hands, good size and is an A+ kid off the field. He's deserving of D-1 offers. pic.twitter.com/ahWtZzeyJl — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) September 30, 2019

Anderson, Morris and the Scots (8-1) will face Mansfield Timberview on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in a home game.