Arkansas Continues to Be Without Some Key Players

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While Arkansas got some players back at practice on Tuesday they were also without a few key ones as they practiced in the Walker Pavilion as the rain fell outside.

A couple of wide receivers, Trey Knox and De’Vion Warren, were missing as was junior running back Chase Hayden. Warren is in concussion protocol and Knox has been dealing with an injury since the Ole Miss game, but continues to play through it in games.

Hayden only played sparingly Saturday night and no immediate word on why he wasn’t practicing. He did return a kickoff 18 yards to start the second half.

Junior T.J. Hammonds, who served a four-game suspension to start the season, is back and was working at wide receiver on Tuesday. Treylon Burks, who missed Saturday’s game, was present in a green protective jersey.

Senior left offensive tackle Colton Jackson didn’t play Saturday night and was in a green, protective jersey. Sophomore linebacker Bumper Pool was in a green protective jersey.

With Hayden not practicing, freshman A’Montae Spivey was getting some additional reps during the four periods open to the media. Junior Rakeem Boyd was in a regular red jersey, but it seemed Arkansas was being cautious with him. Boyd limped off the field a few times on Saturday, but kept returning.

Arkansas will face Texas A&M on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Both teams enter the game 2-2 and coming off losses this past Saturday. The Aggies fell at home to Auburn and the Razorbacks were beaten by San Jose State.

Texas A&M has beaten Texas State 41-7 and Lamar 62-3 while also losing to Clemson 24-10 in a road game.