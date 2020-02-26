Arkansas Continues to Add Visitors for March 7 Junior Day, Two Standouts in State Also in News

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues to add visitors for the March 7 Junior Day.

The latest to say they will be in Fayetteville are Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall defensive lineman Melvin Swindle, 6-3, 303, and Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195. Both are three-star recruits in the Class of 2021.

Swindle holds offers from Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Arkansas and others are very interested.

Hamilton-Jordan has offers from Arkansas (Jan. 21), Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas and Tulsa. He too has several other schools in pursuit.

As a junior, Hamilton-Jordan finished with 150 tackles, 18 for loss and five sacks.

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

Lincoln College Prep | 816

150 Tkls , 18 Tfls , 5 Scks, 2 Tds

2nd Team All State

1st Team All District

1st Team All Conference

810 Varsity Small Class LB

Hyvee 5⭐️ Athlete Of The Week

2x All Simone Team | 2x IL DPOYhttps://t.co/F5zK5mjrny pic.twitter.com/Cb7B2gOwMl — Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan (@_Jermaine36) December 14, 2019

Two Inside Arkansas

Har-Ber Class of 2021 three-star tight end Errington McRae, 6-3, 230, was offered by Tennessee-Martin on Wednesday. He previously held offers to Arkansas State, UAPB, Louisiana-Monroe, Kent State, Bowling Green and Memphis.

As a junior, McRae caught 41 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns. He was at the Arkansas Junior Day on Feb. 1.

Searcy Class of 2021 three-star wide receiver Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 190, who helped Searcy to a Class 6A state championship will be at Arkansas State on March 6.

He has offers to Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Massachusetts and Southern Miss. As a junior, Crockett caught 65 passes for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned three kickoffs for 118 yards including one for 90 yards and a touchdown. He had nine tackles and two pass breakups in limited action on defense.