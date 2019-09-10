Arkansas Continues Preparing for Colorado State

Arkansas’ Mike Woods (8) and De’Vion Warren (1) celebrate after the team’s 20-13 win over Portland State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is practicing again today preparing for Saturday’s big game against Colorado State.

Senior tight end Chase Harrell was practicing in a green protective jersey. Several Razorbacks were practicing without a protective jersey, but not going through the team drills during the four open periods to the media.

Among the ones practicing, but not doing the team drills were senior left guard Austin Capps and a trio of wide receivers junior De’Vion Warren, true freshman Trey Knox and sophomore Mike Woods.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris talked about Warren’s and Capps’ availability on Monday. He missed this past Saturday’s game against Ole Miss and left the Portland State game early.

“De’Vion did get hurt Saturday night and was struggling with his hand,” Morris said. “And so he was back out at practice yesterday. Austin Capps, we hope to have him back out to practice on Tuesday. He was not out there yesterday.”

Connor Limpert booted a 47-yard field goal on Tuesday. Matthew Phillips missed his attempt from the same distance. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a scout at Tuesday’s practice.

Arkansas and Colorado State will kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium and it will be televised on the SEC Network.