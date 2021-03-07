Arkansas Completes Sweep of Murray State

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas completed the sweep of Murray State on Sunday with a 6-0 victory in Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Hogs did something on Sunday they hadn’t done all weekend and that is jump out to the lead early. The Razorbacks plated one run in the bottom of the first when Robert Moore started the inning with a walk. He advanced to third on a single by Matt Goodheart. Moore scored on a sacrifice fly by Brady Slavens.

It was a strange game in that Arkansas only got five hits in a Sunday game. However, Murray State’s pitchers combined to walk nine hitters. Starter Jack Wenninger walked five of them and hit one hitter.

Arkansas extended the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory walked. Third baseman Jacob Nesbit, who was hitless for the season, hit a three-run home run over the fence in left field. Nesbit has an outstanding glove but struggles at the plate some. However, he came through with an outstanding home run to give the Hogs some breathing room in the game.

In the fifth inning, Arkansas’ first three hitters walked to load the bases with no outs. Christian Franklin, Goodheart and Slavens all walked. Cullen Smith plated Franklin on a sacrifice fly to center field. Slavens went to second and Goodheart to third on the fly. Battles then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to allow Goodheart to score and the Hogs take a 6-0 lead.

Lael Lockhart went five innings for the Hogs on the mound. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six. He had a pitch count of 76 with 52 being strikes. Ryan Costeiu pitched the sixth. He walked the leadoff hitter, but then got a pop up and double play. Evan Gray came in to hurl the seventh inning for the Hogs. Gray pitched a scoreless seventh walking one and striking out two.

Nate Wohlgemuth came on to pitch the eighth, but walked the first two hitters he faced. He then gave way to Kevin Kopps who inherits two on, no outs. Kopps struck out each of the three hitters he faced to get the Hogs out of the jam. Zack Morris pitched the ninth and allowed one hit, but no runs.

Lockhart got the win and Winninger took the loss. The Razorbacks are 10-0 on the season now.

Arkansas will be at Louisiana Tech on Friday night at 6 p.m. Tech is 6-3 and playing McNeese State today and will be at ULM on Tuesday night.