Arkansas Commitments, In-State Targets in Action This Week

FAYETTEVILLE — While the University of Arkansas gets to open the season on Saturday by hosting Georgia many of its recruiting targets also will be in action.

Some recruits have already played as many as four games while others have yet to play this fall. But it’s getting closer and closer to all of them playing. As with all things in 2020 strange things happen and games can get canceled due to COVID-19 so keep that in mind with this schedule.

Out-of-State Commitments (All Games are Friday, Sept. 25 unless otherwise noted):

Vian (Okla.), 3-0 at Park Hill (Okla.) Keys, 0-3, 7 p,m. (Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275)

Frisco (Texas) Centennial (0-0) at Royse City (Texas), 0-0, 7:30 p.m. (Royse City wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185)

Wolfe City (Texas), 3-1 at Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest, 2-2, 7:30 p.m. (Bogata Rivercrest offensive tackle Cole Carson, 6-6, 285)

San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian, 3-1 at LBJ Austin (Texas), 0-0, 7:30 p.m. (Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-1. 203)

Tulsa (Okla.) Union, 0-3 at Owasso (Okla.), 3-0, 7:30 p.m. (Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190)

Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert, 2-0 at Guymon (Okla.), 0-2, 7 p.m. (Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205)

Blanchard (Okla.), 1-2 at Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall, 2-1, 7 p.m. (John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 165)

Choctaw (Okla.), 1-1 at Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington, 2-1, 7 p.m. (Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173)

Moore (Okla.), 1-2 at Moore (Okla.) Southmoore, 0-3, 7 p.m. (Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, 6-2. 170)

Frisco (Texas), 0-0 at Frisco (Texas) Independence, 0-0, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24 (Frisco cornerback Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180)

Rockledge (Fla.), 0-0 at Palm Bay (Fla.), 0-0, 7 p.m. (Rockledge athlete Raheim Sanders, 6-2, 210)

Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County, 2-0 at Eagles Landing Christian (Ga.), 2-2, 7:30 (Crisp County linebacker Christopher Paul, 6-1, 245)

Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep, 3-1 at Van Horn (Mo.), 3-1, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24 (Lincoln College Prep safety-linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195)

Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes, 0-0 at Spartanburg (S.C.), 0-0. 7:30 p.m. (Byrnes Class of 2022 offensive lineman Eli Henderson, 6-4, 290)

Not in action this week: DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172, and Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene offensive lineman Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300.

In-State Commitments

Little Rock Parkview, 3-0 at Greenwood, 3-0, 7 p.m. (Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, are committed to the Hogs and Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, holds an offer from the Hogs and many others)

Brookland, 1-2 at Wynne, 3-0, 7 p.m. (Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306)

Jonesboro, 1-2 at El Dorado, 0-4, 7 p.m. (Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212)

Hamburg, 1-2 at DeWitt, 1-1, 7 p.m. (DeWitt 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210)

Charleston, 1-2 at Greenland, 2-1, 7 p.m. (Greenland 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250)

In-State Prospects With Arkansas Offers

Bentonville West, 2-1 at Fayetteville, 0-3, 7 p .m. (Fayetteville 2022 pair of wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217)

Fordyce, 3-0 at Clarendon, 3-0, 7 p.m. (Clarendon 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175)

Little Rock Christian, 2-1 at Maumelle, 2-1, 7 p.m. (Maumelle 2022 pair of offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275)

Fountain Lake, 2-0 at Joe T. Robinson, 2-1, 7 p.m. (Robinson 2022 offensive lineman E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305)

Harmony Grove, 0-3 at Ashdown, 3-0, 7 p.m. (Ashdown 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 205)

White Hall, 2-1 at Jacksonville, 1-2, 7 p.m. (Jacksonville 2023 running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215)

Fort Smith Northside, 2-0 at Bryant, 3-0, 7 p.m. (Northside 2021 athlete Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, is committed to Texas A&M)