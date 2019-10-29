Arkansas’ Commitments Had Complete Success This Past Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has 13 known public commitments in football and the group went 12-0 this past week.

Sean Tuohy Jr., who is assistant director of football operations at Arkansas, tweeted about the success on Monday.

Going through some notes on a Monday morning: Talk about recruiting guys with a winning mindset: our committed #DiamondGangXX members were UNDEFEATED this weekend with a combined score of 701 to 130. @RazorbackFBRec pic.twitter.com/akvPCVPd72 — Sean Tuohy Jr. (@SJTuohy) October 28, 2019

In Arkansas, the Razorbacks have three commitments. Bryant and outside linebacker Catrell Wallace remained undefeated on the season with a 53-10 victory over Cabot. Wallace had two tackles in the game, a tackle for loss, one sack and blocked a punt.

Jonesboro and defensive end Jashaud Stewart defeated previously undefeated Searcy 44-34. Stewart had five tackles, including one for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

Hazen and defensive end Blayne Toll blasted Earle 40-0 in a game many thought would be close. Toll is set to enroll at Arkansas at midterm.

In Tennessee, Knoxville West’s pair of defensive end Tyrece Edwards and linebacker Drew Francis defeated Knoxville Fulton 22-0. Memphis Central and athlete Darin Turner downed Memphis Melrose 40-0.

In Texas, Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris and the Scots downed Dallas Sunset 77-0. Morris was 4 of 4 passing for 206 yards and four touchdowns with one run for 30 yards.

Athlete Kelvontay Dixon and Carthage easily beat Palestine 43-0 to remain unbeaten.

Marshall’s Savion Williams helped lead his team past Nacogdoches 44-20. Williams completed 4 of 10 passes for 71 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He also rushed 10 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Due to injuries he’s playing quarterback this season, but will be a wide receiver at Arkansas.

Austin Westlake defeated Buda Hays 65-7 as wide receiver Mason Mangum caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back John Gentry and Houston North Shore downed Beaumont West Brook 54-25.

Arkansas has two tight ends committed. McKinney North and Brandon Frazier beat John Tyler 36-28 while Allen Horace led Crockett past Elkhart 28-6.

So it was a very success week in the prep ranks for all the prospects who are headed to Arkansas in the Class of 2020.