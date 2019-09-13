Arkansas’ Coaches to see Talented Prospects Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have coaches at two different games tonight to see a large number of prospects in action.

Barry Lunney Jr. and Jeff Traylor will be in Oklahoma to watch Owasso and Broken Arrow play. They will be there to see Owasso running back Isaiah Jacobs who has helped his team to wins over Fayetteville and Bentonville West. Jacobs told Hogville.net following the Bentonville West game he was looking at Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss and a few others.

Kenny Ingram and John Chavis will be in Tennessee at the Memphis Whitehaven and Brentwood Academy game. Whitehaven has Arkansas commitment Martavius French as well as Bryson Eason at the other linebacker. The pair of linebackers helped lead Whitehaven to a shutout win over North Little Rock last Friday night. Eason has his decision down to Arkansas and Tennessee.

Brentwood Academy has 2021 offensive lineman Eli Sutton, 6-7, 275, who holds offers to Arkansas and others.