Arkansas’ Coaches set for Extremely Busy Recruiting Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — The recruiting weekend at Arkansas starts today and concludes on Sunday.

Arkansas will combine nine official visitors with 25-30 unofficial ones. The unofficial visitors will just be Saturday.

The unofficial visitors will have a strong Arkansas and Missouri flavor. Another visitor is former Oklahoma linebacker Levi Draper, 6-1, 222. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 17.

Draper redshirted in 2017 and then played in 28 games over the next two seasons mostly on special teams. He had three tackles as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

Coming out of Collinsville (Okla.) High School, Draper was heavily recruited including by the Razorbacks. He played in the U.S. Army All-American Game and then enrolled early at OU.

He was rated among the Top 215 players in the nation by all the recruiting services. He helped lead Collinsville to a state championship as a junior. As a senior, he had 143 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.

Barry Odom recruited him for Missouri coming out of high school. He also had offers to such schools as Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Auburn, Florida State and most of the other national powers.

The Officials

Arkansas will host some visitors who have scholarship offers and others who are preferred walk-on offers.

The scholarship ones are Bryant linebacker Catrell Wallace, 6-5, 210; former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, 6-4, 305; LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County defensive lineman Andy Boykin, 6-3 1/2, 306; and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas tight end Jake Ray, 6-4, 246.

Wallace signed with Arkansas on Dec. 18, Kelly is in the transfer portal, Boykin was once committed to Auburn and Ray is pledged to UNLV.

The preferred walk-on prospects are Little Rock Christian linebacker Jackson Woodard, 6-3, 200; Shiloh Christian wide receiver Truitt Tollett, 6-2, 179; Watson Chapel defensive back-wide receiver Kevin Compton, 6-2, 175; Harrison linebacker Brooks Both, 6-0, 225; and Joe T. Robinson linebacker Chandler McIntosh, 6-1, 225. Woodard is committed to Arkansas.

Click here for more on the Junior Day.