Arkansas’ Coaches Recruiting Lone Star State Hard on Eve of A&M Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As one would expect, the Arkansas coaches are out recruiting today and tonight taking advantage of playing in the Metroplex area on Saturday.

Arkansas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN Saturday. Both teams will bring a 2-2 record into the contest.

With the game being in Arlington on Saturday morning the Arkansas coaches are spending much of Friday recruiting.

Among the committed recruits they will see play are Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris, 6-0, 178, and Crockett tight end Allen Horace, 6-5, 250. Barry Lunney Jr. will see Horace play. Both Morris and Horace were at Arkansas’ game this past Saturday.

Highland Park (3-1) will face Dallas Wilson with Joe Craddock in attendance. Morris has completed 90 of 130 passes for 1,387 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season while also rushing 46 times for 254 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mark Smith plans to Cedar Hill face Waxahachie and Duncanville take on Richardson Berkner. He will go by all four schools as well during the day. Duncanville is undefeated and has several prospects that have been offered by the Hogs.

Jeff Traylor will see Tyler Lee take on Rockwall-Heath. Tyler Lee has 2022 running back Jamarion Miller, 5-9, 175, who has an Arkansas offer.

Dustin Fry will see Arkansas 2020 target Garrett Hayes, 6-5, 295, play. Hayes and Athens will take on Bullard. Hayes is looking hard at both Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Kenny Ingram will see Dallas Carter’s 2020 defensive tackle Branard Wright, 6-4, 285, play. Wright has helped Carter to a 3-1 record. He has 10 tackles, three for loss, four quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

Justin Stepp will see a couple of games tonight involving 2021 wide receiver targets. Royse City (4-0) will take on Forney and Flower Mound Marcus (2-1) faces Irving.

Royse City is led by wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-1, 170, who was at Arkansas last weekend. He has 14 receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns this season while also returning a kickoff 23 yards.

Marcus has wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, 6-1, 165. He too was at the Arkansas game last weekend.