FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has 23 commitments in the Class of 2023 and the coaches are using the bye week to see many of those prospects as well as others.

Sam Pittman said Wednesday the Hogs will obviously use the transfer portal to help replenish the roster following the season heading into 2023.

“Well I think we have to,” Pittman said. “Certainly we’re not through, obviously, with players leaving or anything of that nature, as well, too. We understand the portal will be open. So we have to be ready for that. Actually right before we got into this meeting with y’all, we were watching junior college players. To me, I look at junior college the same as a portal transfer, somebody hopefully for immediate help. So yeah, to answer your question, we would certainly do that and I think we’d be not very intelligent if we didn’t.”

On Wednesday, Arkansas offered Hinds (Miss.) Community College defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr., 6-5, 300. Hunter was a four-star recruit with 42 offers out of Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar. He chose Texas A&M, but left following the 2021 season to play at Hinds this season.

Burton and Hinds fell to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College 34-7 Thursday night. In the loss, Hunter Jr. had two tackles including one for loss. Entering the game, Hunter had 17 tackles, 11 solo, five for loss, two sacks, a pair of pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

The Class of 2023 defensive lineman has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Jackson State, Mississippi State, North Texas, Western Kentucky and Purdue.

In addition to the 23 high school commitments in the Class of 2023, Pittman said Wednesday it isn’t out of the question the Hogs could still add more from high school.

“Well, we certainly could,” Pittman said. “So, I don’t want to.. I’ll leave that open. Certainly could. To be honest with you, if we were going to take… There’s a few out there that we would, OK? If were going to take somebody, let’s say that could be here in January, right now we would probably wait on the portal to see what goes on with that unless one of these two or three guys that we’re recruiting said they wanted to come, and then we’d certainly take them.”

Pittman is in the Little Rock, Pulaski County area today. He will see a trio of Class of 2024 recruits. They are Mills defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265, Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey 6-4, 265, and Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230. All three hold offers from the Hogs. Arkansas saw the fourth prospect in that area who has been offered earlier when quarterback Walker White, 6-4, 220, and Little Rock Christian played Shiloh Christian. The coaches are only allowed to watch a prospect once during the season. Arkansas has offered a fifth prospect in 2024 in Valley View linebacker Brian Huff, 6-3, 225.

Dowell Loggains will see Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 215, play tonight. The 4-star Easter is committed to the Hogs. Hogville.net was in Ashdown this past Thursday to see Easter as well. Easter has caught eight passes for 66 yards and ran five times for 116 yards while scoring one touchdown. He is also a talented punter for the Panthers.

Michael Scherer will watch Houston (Texas) Klein Forest linebacker Brad Spence, 6-3, 225. Spence is committed to the Hogs. A high school coach in the Houston area recently said that Spence reminds him some of Dallas Cowboys great Micah Parsons. Spence is having a banner senior season. He has 54 tackles, seven sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. He reminds some of Drew Sanders who Arkansas landed from Alabama in 2022.

Jimmy Smith will see Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Isaiah Augustave, 6-2, 190, play tonight. Augustave is committed to the Hogs and the only running back Arkansas plans to take in this class. In seven games this season, Augustave has carried 62 times for 724 yards and eight touchdowns. The team is 6-1 and he has had a pair of games where he topped the 100-yard rushing mark.

Tonight, Cody Kennedy will see East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive line commitment Paris Patterson, 6-6, 345, play. Patterson chose the Hogs over LSU and others. He is one of three offensive linemen committed to Arkansas.

Kenny Guiton is in Tulsa to see Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, play against Muskogee. Tease is committed to the Hogs. He has caught 23 passes for 599 yards and six touchdowns. He has three carries for 15 yards. On defense, Tease has 10 tackles, eight solo, and one pass breakup.

Kendal Briles will be in St. Louis, Mo., to watch University High School Class of 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo, 6-2, 198, play. Wingo is the younger brother of former Arkansas running back Ronnie Wingo. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Mo.) is 8-0 on the season and will offer some still competition for Wingo and his teammates.

Deke Adams saw Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater defensive tackle Stephen Johnson play on Thursday and tonight will see Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350, to play. Both are committed to the Hogs.

Dominique Bowman is seeing McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing defensive back commitment RJ Johnson, 6-3, 180. Johnson is a two-way standout for his high school team.

The Razorbacks saw many of the Dallas-area commitments prior to the Texas A&M game. They also saw North Little Rock defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 265, when he faced Fayetteville earlier in season.