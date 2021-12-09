Arkansas’ Coaches Making Most of Recruiting Trips Prior to Beginning Bowl Practices

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches has remained on the road as they try to make the most of the recruiting period before it ends requiring them to be off the road until later in January.

Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star athlete Gentry Williams, 6-0, 170, committed to Oklahoma on Oct. 18. However with Lincoln Riley leaving to take the head coaching job at USC that has caused Williams to at least explore other options. He was at Arkansas this past Saturday for an unofficial visit. He took an official visit to Arkansas the June 25 weekend.

Brent Venables and two OU assistants came by on Tuesday for an in-home with Williams, Then Sam Pittman, Barry Odom and Sam Carter followed up earlier today with a visit in the home. Williams would be a tough pull out of Oklahoma, but he is an impact recruit and both the Hogs and Sooners would love to land him.

Talented Four-Star CB Laterrance Welch

Lafayette (La.) Acadiana four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch, 6-1, 180, took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. He committed to LSU on Jan. 24, but then they had a coaching change. The coach he was closest to was Corey Raymond, who left Wednesday for a job at Florida.

Arkansas did an in-home visit with him on Tuesday. Pittman, Odom and Carter were in the home. Welch plans to announce his final decision on Wednesday when he signs with the Hogs or LSU.

James Jointer Plays Host

Little Rock Parkview three-star running back James Jointer, 6-0, 211, was at Arkansas on his official visit last weekend. Jointer committed to Arkansas on March 6 and is one of two outstanding running backs pledged to the Hogs for 2022. On Tuesday Jointer and his family hosted Pittman and Jimmy Smith.

Jointer has earned a reputation as a recruiter for the class as well as running back. He spent a lot of time last weekend working on Welch, OU transfer wide receiver Jaden Haselwood and Kennesaw (Ga.) four-star wide receiver Sam Mbake. Haselwood later committed to the Hogs who remain in the hunt for the other pair. Mbake, like Welch, will announce on Wednesday when he inks with his new school.

Future Hog Honored For Talent on Offense

Alpharetta (Ga.) King’s Ridges Christian athlete Ethan Joseph, 6-1, 210, committed to accept a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas on Dec. 3. Joseph was a standout on both sides of the ball for his school team has been named Offensive Player of the Year for his conference.

As a senior, Joseph rushed 142 times for 1,278 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 17 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Joseph had 97 tackles, including 47 solo, nine for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. He was named all-state as well as Defensive Player of the Year before now also adding the honor for offense.