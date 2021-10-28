Arkansas’ Coaches Hit Road Recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE — Since the Razorbacks don’t play on Saturday the coaches will once again hit the road recruiting.

Sam Pittman and all his assistants will be out recruiting and taking advantage of not having a game this week.

“They are going to be on the road as well as myself Thursday night and then Friday and then next Tuesday because we’re off Tuesday,” Pittman said. “So they will be on the road for games possibly Thursday night like myself. Friday all day and then next Tuesday all day. Maybe not the coordinators but everybody else next Tuesday. Coordinators will be out Thursday night as well.”

Barry Odom will attend the Shiloh Christian at Gravette game. Odom will watch future Razorback linebacker Kaden Henley as well as his two sons, Garyt and JT, on the Saints.

Pittman and the assistants are able to go watch prospects play this season. That is an advantage over last year when no off-campus or on-campus recruiting was allowed due to COVID. Pittman explained why he is thankful for opportunity to go on road and watch prospects.

“You know nowadays it’s hard – not impossible – but hard to get kids to work out at camp,” Pittman said. “It’s a lot easier to get the younger ones. The multi-offered guy, a lot of times it’s harder to get him to work out. Why do you want him to work out? Because you want to see him. And so going out on the road, obviously we have tape and I watch all our prospects Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night from their game. But seeing them live is much more important. Seeing them perform. When they are not playing well do they continue to give effort? When their team gets behind I think you can tell a lot about character and what you get there. So anyway, I think it’s very important.”

Pittman and Cody Kennedy, the offensive line coach, will go to Joe T. Robinson on Friday to check in on offensive tackle E’Marion Harris who is committed to the Hogs. Friday night Pittman and Kennedy will be at Maumelle’s game against Watson Chapel. There they will see two more Arkansas commitments, offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee and defensive lineman Nico Davillier. Kennedy watched Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers offensive lineman Patrick Kutas last week prior to the UAPB game.

Dowell Loggains will be in Nashville, Tenn., recruiting and watching Chist Presbyterian Academy, coached by Trent Dilfer, play. Loggains is a former offensive coordinator for the Titans and still has extensive ties in Nashville. He saw Ashdown Class of 2023 tight end commitment Shamar Easter play last week in addition to recruiting the Little Rock area.

Loggains and Michael Scherer saw Duncanville (Texas) linebacker commitment Jordan Crook play prior to the Texas A&M game last month. Scherer will be in Many (La.) to watch Class of 2023 linebacker Tackett Curtis, 6-2, 214, play host to Bunkie (La.). Curtis has 41 offers including one from the Razorbacks where he visited this past summer. Curtis plays both ways for Many High School.

Arkansas currently has 19 commitments in the Class of 2022 and then three in 2023.