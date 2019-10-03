Arkansas’ Coaches hit Recruiting Trail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With no game this week, Arkansas’ coaches plan to take advantage of the bye week with recruiting.

The entire staff will be out seeing games and going to schools. Some will be seeing commitments while others see prospects they are still recruiting for this class and the future.

Barry Lunney Jr. coaches tight ends. He will make a stop in Mena to check in on Class of 2021 tight end Mason Brotherton. On Friday night. Lunney will watch McKinney (Texas) North tight end Brandon Frazier play. Frazier is committed to the Hogs.

As noted the past couple of weeks, Jeff Traylor, who coaches running backs and recruits East Texas, will be at the Carthage and Pleasant Grove game in Texarkana. Carthage has Arkansas commitments offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford and athlete Kelvontay Dixon, both in Class of 2020. Pleasant Grove has three Class of 2021 defensive linemen who hold offers from Arkansas. They are Landon Jackson, Torey Phillips and Marcus Burris. Both teams are undefeated.

Dustin Fry, who coaches the offensive line, will see Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal 2020 offensive lineman Brady Ward play. Ward will take an official visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game weekend.

Defensive end’s coach Steve Caldwell will visit Jonesboro to watch Jashaud Stewart play. Stewart is a defensive end who is committed to Arkansas in the Class of 2020.

Kenny Ingram, who coaches defensive tackles and recruits Memphis, will see Central athlete Darin Turner play against White Station on Friday night. Ingram will also visit some other schools.

John Chavis, Arkansas’ defensive coordinator, will see 2020 commitments linebacker Drew Francis and defensive end Tyrece Edwards play. They are from Knoxville (Tenn.) West and will host Clinton (Tenn.) High School. He will visit several schools in Tennessee as well during the day.

Defensive back coach Mark Smith will be in Texas on Friday night to watch a couple of games then head to Kansas on Saturday. In Jayhawk Conference action, he will watch Higland Community College and talented cornerback Brian George host Hutchinson Community College. The game is Saturday with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Ron Cooper, Arkansas’ other defensive back coach, will see a couple of games in the New Orleans area.

Joe Craddock will be in Alabama to watch 2021 quarterback Will Crowder and others play with Gardendale facing Pinson Valley.