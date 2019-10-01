Arkansas’ Cheyenne O’Grady Recognized for Play Against Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ Cheyenne O’Grady has been named the John Mackey Tight End of the Week following his performance against Texas A&M this past Saturday in AT&T Stadium.

O’Grady, a senior, caught eight passes for 91 yards, which was a career-high for him. Saturday’s game followed an impressive performance against the Aggies in 2018 when he caught three passes for 77 yards.

Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 31-27, but following the game O’Grady talked about the effort the team played with in the game.

“I’m so proud of the team, we stepped up man,” O’Grady said. “We had the performance we did last week, and everybody just sat down and said that’s enough man. We gotta show everybody what we’re actually capable of, and even today there’s a bunch of stuff we got to fix, but we came out to play in my opinion as well as other players, they think the same thing. And we just gotta keep going and keep getting better.”

Through five games in 2019, O’Grady leads SEC tight ends in receiving yards with 243 yards and ranks seventh in the country in the category. He also paces the conference in receptions (18) and yards after catch (122) at the position, sitting at ninth in both spots in the NCAA.