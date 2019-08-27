Arkansas Busy Preparing for Portland State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is on the practice fields again Tuesday as the season opener against Portland State draws nearer.

Some of the injured returned to practice. Senior left tackle Colton Jackson was practicing without a protective jersey. Senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady was in a green protective jersey. Sophomore wide receiver Koilan Jackson was also practicing without a protective jersey.

Freshman wide receiver Trey Knox was present in a t-shirt and shorts, but not practicing. Chad Morris had targeted Wednesday as his return date. Freshman defensive end Eric Gregory returned to practice in a green protective jersey.

Junior transfer wide receiver Kendall Catalon is still practicing in a green jersey. He has to sit out this year due to NCAA transfer rule. He played his first two years at Southern University in Baton Rouge. As a sophomore, he led the Jaguars in receiving with 28 receptions for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He is the brother of freshman safety Jalen Catalon.

Magnolia Class of 2019 running back Terry Lambert, who has said he plans to attend Arkansas as a walk on in January, was observing practice with Bobby Allen.

The New York Jets had a scout present to observe the practice.

Following practice, linebacker De’Jon Harris, defensive tackle Sosa Agim, quarterback Ben Hicks, wide receiver Mike Woods, cornerback Jarques McClellion and center Ty Clary will meet with the media.

Arkansas and Portland State kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.