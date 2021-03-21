Arkansas Bounces Back to Take 3-1 Victory Over Alabama on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas defeated Alabama 3-1 on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The win allowed the Hogs to take the series 2-1 which is incredible when one considers the Tide won Friday’s opener 16-1.

Lael Lockhart got the start for Arkansas and worked 4.2 innings. He allowed two hits, walked a pair, struck out nine, hit one batter, threw 74 pitches with 47 strikes. He faced 20 batters with six reaching base.

He was replaced by Kevin Kopps who fanned the first hitter he faced in the top of the fifth. Kopps was outstanding as well. He went 3.1 innings allowing one hit, no runs nor walks. He struck out four and threw 41 pitches with 30 going for strikes.

Jaxon Wiggins pitched the ninth. Alabama catcher Sam Prayton greeted Wiggins with a 3-2 count home run over the fence in left field. Wiggins allowed the one hit, struck out two and walked one. Kopps is the winning pitcher with Wiggins getting the save.

Arkansas broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth when Brady Slavens hit a 2-0 solo shot over the fence in right field for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Arkansas loaded the bases for Casey Opitz who delivered a single past the Tide shortstop that plated both Christian Franklin and Cayden Wallace. Franklin had walked and Wallace singled. Braydon Webb walked to load the bases. Arkansas held a 3-0 lead after six innings.

Opitz knocked in two runs and Slavens the other for the Hogs. Wallace, Slavens, Opitz, Smith and Battles each had one hit for the Hogs.

Arkansas (14-3, 2-1) will host Memphis for a two-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The afternoon game Wednesday will begin at 3 p.m.