Arkansas Beats Abilene Christian Minus Eric Musselman to Move to 8-0 on the Season

The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their second pseudo-scare at home in the last three days before putting down previously once-beaten Abilene Christian, 85-72, on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville as the trio of JD Notae, Moses Moody, and Desi Sills combined for 58 points to make certain the Hogs would not fall apart with head coach Eric Musselman absent from the sidelines due to Covid-19 quarantine protocols.

With associate head coach David Patrick in charge, Arkansas (8-0) matched its unbeaten start through 8 games that was accomplished last season, and prior to that the last time the Razorbacks began a season 8-0 was last century (1997-98). The Hogs also maintained the best record in the SEC, and with the beginning of league play up next at Auburn on Dec. 30 — representing the Hogs’ first road test of the season — Arkansas has an opportunity to begin a season 9-0 for the first time since the program’s only national championship team in ’93-94 accomplished the feat.

The win over Abilene Christian (7-2) would have moved second-year head coach Eric Musselman to 20-1 in non-conference games at Arkansas (he’s 3-0 against high-major programs and 16-1 against low- and mid-major programs in non-conference play), but instead it was Patrick who was credited with the win. Musselman went into his Covid-19 quarantine protocol on Tuesday after coming into contact with a staff member who contracted the virus.

Prior to holding on to beat the Wildcats — who came in as the Hogs’ only non-conference opponent with a winning record and whose lone loss was at then-No. 17 Texas Tech by 7 points — Arkansas struggled against Oral Roberts on Sunday, overcoming a 12-point second-half deficit for an 87-76 home win. In that game, the Razorbacks dominated on the glass wire-to-wire (58-32 was the final tally), but it wasn’t until they began dictating a faster pace with a drive-and-attack-the-rim mentality that they turned around their fortunes in the second half.

Against ACU, Arkansas held leads of 22 points in both halves, but it was Notae (6-1 junior guard) who scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, taking over in the last 5:12 of the game with three 3-pointers to turn away ACU threats. The second of those three Notae triples came at the 3:05 mark to extend the Hogs to a 12-point lead after the Wildcats pulled within nine, 77-68. His final three-pointer went in at 1:23 to stretch the Arkansas lead to 83-70. Notae has averaged 18.6 points off the bench in Arkansas’ last three games, with 49 of his total of 56 points in that stretch coming in the second half.

Moody finished with a team-high 21 points — the second 20-plus-point game in the freshman guard’s brief Arkansas career — on 6-of-10 field goals (including 3-of-5 from 3), and 6-of-8 free throws) to go with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, adn 1 block. Moody has scored in double-figures in every game as a Hog. Sills, the 6-1 junior guard from Jonesboro, did most of his offensive damage in the first hald when he had 16 of his 18 points. Sills contributed 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, and he had one of his better free-throw shooting efforts (6-of-7 for 86.7%).

The Wildcats came in as a stingy defensive unit, holding teams to 39% field-goal shooting and 55.8 points per game. Notae’s 2-of-2 free throw shooting at the 16:41 mark of the second half was good for a 56-37 Hogs’ lead as Arkansas surpassed ACU’s scoring defense’s eason average. The Hogs appeared to be cruising when Moody made a 3-pointer at 15:07 followed by two more free throws by Notae 32 seconds later that gave Arkansas a 62-40 lead.

Arkansas started the same lineup for the seventh consecutive game — Sills, Moody, Vanover, Smith, and Tate.

Sills scored 7 points to fuel an 11-1 Arkansas run to begin the game, and after ACU used a 7-1 mini spurt to pull within 12-8 at the 14:47 mark, the Hogs would snowball momentum from there to outscore ACU 31-13 for a 43-21 lead on Moody’s three-pointer with 3:33 to go before the break. The Hogs would lead at halftime, 47-31.

Sills led the way in the first 20 minutes with 16 points and 3 rebounds, while Moody chipped in 9 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.