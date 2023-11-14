FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to host FIU on Saturday night in Razorback Stadium and the Hogs are dealing with some injuries.

On Monday, Sam Pittman talked about some of the injured Razorbacks and their availability for Saturday night’s game. Right tackle Patrick Kutas didn’t dress for the Auburn game. Will he be back this week?

“Boy I hope so,” Pittman said. “He’s going to do a little bit today. Which, Dave said that today and he was talking about, ‘Well, he can do a little bit in indy.’ Well, he was in a boot last week, so he has progressed. We’re going to be smart with him because a beat-up him is not better than what we have. But he has an opportunity.

“(Jaylon) Braxton’s got a sprain, a shoulder sprain. We’re going to keep him out of contact all week and we’ll just see where that goes. But those are probably the only two that I can think of right now, unless you have somebody else on your mind.”

Pittman then said running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. are fine. Pittman did talk on cornerback Jaheim Singletary and his status.

“Singletary, he had an ankle that happened,” Pittman said. “It looked bad in practice. Stepped on a receiver’s foot. He also is going to move around a little bit today in indy. I think him and Kutas will be very, very questionable for the game. Well, along with Braxton. I think those three guys will be very questionable, but I think there is a chance.”

Former Colorado head coach Mike McIntyre is now the head coach at FIU. Pittman is impressed with what McIntyre has done at FIU.

“I know him because he’s on the AFCA Board of Trustee with me,” Pittman said. “And so I know him there. I know some people who worked with him at Colorado. Really energetic guy, a great guy. I think he was a GA at Georgia maybe at some point in his time.

“He’s doing a really good there. The kids play extremely hard. He’s got a nice athletic quarterback and some skill players. Defensively, they’ll run and they’ll hit you. So he’s doing a really good job there at FIU.”

The FIU quarterback is Keyone Jenkins. He has completed 146-of-247 passes for 1,908 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jenkins also has five rushing touchdowns.

Arkansas and FIU will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and broadcast on ESPNU.