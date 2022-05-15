FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas woke up Sunday morning at Baum-Walker Stadium with its hitting shoes on.

Jalen Battles’ two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh was the highlight as the Razorbacks finished off Vanderbilt 11-6 in a resumption of a game that was stopped due to weather on Saturday night.

The game was stopped before the start of bottom of the sixth inning with Arkansas up 8-6 after rallying from an early 5-1 deficit.

Will McEntire got a save while finishing off the final three innings on the mound for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks added a sixth-inning run when Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a two-out wild pitch by Patrick Reilly.

Battles’ eighth homer of the season came off reliever Donye Evans.

It was the third homer of the game for Arkansas with Cayden Wallace having left the yard with a solo shot in the first and a three-run shot in the middle of a four-run fourth inning when the Razorbacks took a 6-5 edge.

The Razorbacks will face the Commodores in another contest at 12:45 on Sunday with it being a rubber game of the series with Vandy having won 10-7 in 10 innings on Friday night.

Arkansas (37-13, 17-9) moved back to a full game ahead of Texas A&M with the win in the first game Sunday.

Vanderbilt dropped to 33-16 and 13-13.

