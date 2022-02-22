FAYETTEVILLE, Ark . – Due to inclement weather conditions in the forecast, No. 8 Arkansas has moved the Wooo Pig Classic to Feb. 26-28 at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks also added a home double header with Southeast Missouri State on April 12 and have pushed its March 1 game against Central Arkansas to April 26.

Arkansas will kick off the weekend Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. contest vs. Kansas. The Hogs face Kansas and Louisville at 2:45 and 5 p.m. Saturday before ending the week with 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. games against Louisville and Nebraska Sunday. Arkansas’ games on Saturday and Sunday will be available on SECN+.

Updated Wooo Pig Classic Schedule