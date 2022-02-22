FAYETTEVILLE, Ark . – Due to inclement weather conditions in the forecast, No. 8 Arkansas has moved the Wooo Pig Classic to Feb. 26-28 at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks also added a home double header with Southeast Missouri State on April 12 and have pushed its March 1 game against Central Arkansas to April 26.  

Arkansas will kick off the weekend Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. contest vs. Kansas. The Hogs face Kansas and Louisville at 2:45 and 5 p.m. Saturday before ending the week with 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. games against Louisville and Nebraska Sunday. Arkansas’ games on Saturday and Sunday will be available on SECN+.  

Updated Wooo Pig Classic Schedule 

Date Time Home Visitor 
Saturday, Feb. 26 12:00 p.m. Louisville Kansas 
Saturday, Feb. 26 2:30 p.m. Arkansas Kansas 
Sunday, Feb. 27 10:00 a.m. Kansas Nebraska 
Sunday, Feb. 27 12:15 p.m. Louisville Nebraska 
Sunday, Feb. 27 2:45 p.m. Arkansas Kansas 
Sunday, Feb. 27 5:00 p.m. Arkansas Louisville 
Monday, Feb. 28 9:30 a.m. Nebraska Louisville 
Monday, Feb. 28 11:45 a.m. Arkansas Louisville 
Monday, Feb. 28 2:00 p.m. Arkansas Nebraska 