Arkansas Announces Four MBB Games Sold Out

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas has officially sold out four upcoming men’s basketball home games this season, including Kentucky (Jan. 10), TCU (Jan. 25), Mississippi State (Feb. 19) and Missouri (Feb. 22).

The Texas A&M game (Jan. 4) is tracking toward a sell-out but tickets remain for that contest. Single-game tickets for the Razorbacks’ SEC home opener against the Aggies will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday (Dec. 4).

Tickets for Austin Peay, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, and LSU are on sale now. To purchase single-game tickets, CLICK HERE or call the Razorback Ticket Center at toll free at 800-982-4647 or locally at 479-575-5151

A “3-Game Flex Plan” is also available for purchase at this time. Of the games remaining with tickets on sale, fans can choose any three games and package them together for the cost of two. The “3-Game Flex Plan” can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.

