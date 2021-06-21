Arkansas Alumni Team Accepted into TBT’s 64-Team Field

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today revealed that Team Arkansas, the Arkansas alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 64-team field. Team Arkansas will be competing in the Wichita Regional at Koch Arena from July 16-20.

Team Arkansas is organized by former Arkansas guard Sonny Weems (2006-08) and coached by Monty Patel. Their current roster includes:

Hunter Mickelson (2011-13)

Dusty Hannahs (2015-17)

Jaylen Barford (2016-18)

Arlando Cook (2016-18)

C.J. Jones (2016-18)

Dustin Thomas (2016-18)

Jimmy Whitt (2015-16, 2019-20)

Josh Hagins (Little Rock)

Markel Crawford (Memphis/Ole Miss)

Chris Coffey (Georgetown College)

Kavion Pippen (Southern Illinois)

The #6 seed Team Arkansas will take on the #11 seed Fort Worth Funk (TCU alumni) in the team’s first-round game on Friday, July 16 at 1 pm CT. If Team Arkansas advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Challenge ALS and We Are D3 on Sunday, July 18 at 1 pm CT. The third and final games of the Wichita regional will take place on Tuesday, July 20. TV broadcast information will be announced soon.

Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31, and semifinals on August 1. The TBT Championship game will be August 3, where one player will hit a shot during the Elam Ending to win his team $1 million.

For more information on Team Arkansas and tickets for this year’s TBT, visit TheTournament.com.