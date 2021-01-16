Arkansas Adds Walk-On Quarterback, Another Senior Returns to Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Ole Miss transfer Kade Renfro to its quarterback room as a walk-on while senior Tyson Morris has opted to play his extra season with the Hogs.

Renfro signed with Ole Miss in the Class of 2020 choosing them over an offer from Florida State, where Kendal Briles was the offensive coordinator, and 13 others. Renfro, 6-3 1/2, 189, was a three-star recruit coming out of Stephenville (Texas) High School.

He redshirted last season at Ole Miss while on scholarship. As a senior at Stephenville in 2019, Renfro completed 156 of 263 passes for 2,372 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Hotty Toddy!!! Thanks for all the support throughout the recruiting process. The next chapter begins, and now it’s time to get to work as an Ole Miss Rebel!❤️💙 #LaneTrain #SHARKSEA20N #AGTG pic.twitter.com/NjzjqHQIQk — Austin “Kade” Renfro (@austin_renfro1) December 16, 2019

The above tweet was when he committed to Ole Miss on Dec. 16, 2019. Click here for his highlights in high school.

At Arkansas, Renfro will join a room with KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby, John Stephen Jones, Lucas Coley and Landon Rogers. All five of those are on scholarship.

In addition, wide receiver Tyson Morris has opted to play his extra senior season with the Razorbacks. In 2020, Morris played in 10 games. He caught seven passes for 67 yards and one touchdown.

The former Fayetteville High School standout is the son of former Razoback basketball player Isaiah “Butch” Morris. He originally walked on at Arkansas only to later earn a scholarship. Prior to this past fall, Morris had played in 22 games catching 17 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Morris joins linebacker Grant Morgan, tight end Blake Kern, running back T.J. Hammonds, defensive end Dorian Gerald, linebacker Deon Edwards, wide receiver De’Vion Warren and offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Ty Clary playing a second senior season in 2021 with the Hogs. The NCAA allowed seniors to return due to conditions in 2020 related COVID.