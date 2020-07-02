Arkansas Adds Three-Star Linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. to Class of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County High School three-star linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Paul, 6-1, 235, announced his decision on Twitter.

He originally committed to Nebraska on March 20, but then chose to de-commit on June 18. Arkansas offered him on June 25.

As a junior, Paul had 157 tackles, including 68 solo, 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. On offense, Paul rushed 13 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 112 yards and two more touchdowns. He helped lead the Cougars to an 11-4 record and Class AAA state runner-up finish.

That followed a sophomore season where Paul had 94 tackles, 58 solo, 12 for loss, 6.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

In addition to Arkansas and Nebraska, Paul holds offers from TCU, West Virginia, UCF, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Tennessee, Minnesota, Washington State, East Carolina, Tennessee State, Akron, Austin Peay, Charlotte, FAU Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.

He tweeted Tuesday about tonight’s annoucement.

I’ve found a HOME!! My FINAL Commitment coming Thursday at 7!!✊🏾📍 — Christopher “POOH” Paul Jr. (@PoohPaul4) June 30, 2020

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/klY7xxmctS

2x DPOY✅

All-State DPOY✅

All-State LB✅

State Runner-Up✅ — Christopher “POOH” Paul Jr. (@PoohPaul4) June 14, 2020

Arkansas’ Commitment List (13)

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-2, 295, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, DeSoto (Texas)

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 306, Wynne

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Christopher Paul Jr., LB, 6-1, 235, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S, 6-2, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)