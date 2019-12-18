Arkansas Adds Talented Defensive Back

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star defensive back Myles Slusher.

Slusher, 6-0, 181, visited Arkansas this past weekend. He had been committed to Oregon, but chose the Hogs over the Ducks, Nebraska and UCLA.

God wrote the story I’m just living it…. #WPS 🐗🔴 pic.twitter.com/D4WOleXVmk — Myles Slusher (@mylesslusher) December 18, 2019

Distance to home was a factor and also he was impressed with Sam Pittman who was responsible for him getting an offer to Georgia.

Slusher is one of seven known recruits to sign with Arkansas so far today. They are waiting on Memphis (Tenn.) Central wide receiver and safety Darin Turner on Thursday.