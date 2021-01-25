Arkansas Adds Talented Bentonville O-Lineman Josh Street to Preferred Walk-On Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues to add some talented preferred walk-on recruits with the latest Bentonville offensive lineman Josh Street.

Street, 6-6, 295, played his senior season at Bentonville after previously playing at Danville High School. Street had offers to other schools, but opted to go to Arkansas.

“I’ve always wanted to play for the Hogs since I was a little kid,” Street said. “I’ve just always wanted to be a Hog. That’s the main reason.”

Street chose the Hogs over Southeastern Louisiana, Arkansas Tech, Maryland, Kansas, UCA, Lousiana-Monroe, Pitt State and Northwest Missouri State.

Street talked about his strengths on the offensive line.

“Run blocking,” Street said. “I like to run block. I like to put people on the ground and my pass game is pretty good too. I feel I’m all around pretty good. I had a great coach this year that coached me up on everything. I feel pretty good on every aspect on the O-line.”

At Arkansas, Street feels he will get the best coaching possible for an offensive lineman from Brad Davis and Sam Pittman.

“I think they are gonna turn into a new, different level, different breed just from what they have done,” Street said. “If you look at Coach Pittman he put two first rounders (NFL Draft) last year. I watched the practices on Youtube. You can just see Coach Pittman over there with Coach Davis and they are just constantly looking and critiquing to make sure everything is right so it can be performed perfectly on the field. I think that’s what is gonna help me out. They are gonna make me an even better player than what I am right now.”

Street and the Tigers went 10-1 in 2020. He talked about how his senior season went.

“I think it went pretty good for me coming from a small school to a big one,” Street said. “I felt like I did really well. I felt like I competed up there. I can’t complain about my season. I feel I had a pretty good one.”