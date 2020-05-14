Arkansas Adds Shiloh Christian Wide Receiver Beau Cason as PWO for Class of 2020

FAYETTEVILLE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2020 wide receiver Beau Cason has committed to the University of Arkansas.

Cason, 6-4, 205, who committed on Wednesday, announced his commitment Thursday on Twitter.

After a lot of thought and prayer I’ve decided to stay home and commit to The University of Arkansas! #WPS pic.twitter.com/6m1VyYABxP — Beau Cason (@Beau_Cason) May 14, 2020

He also had talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“Because it has always been home,” Cason said. “In my backyard.”

Justin Stepp will be his position coach at Arkansas.

“With the few times I have talked to coach Stepp I’ve liked him,” Cason said. “He’s a really nice guy. He pulled me over and talked to me at the camps. I saw him on a visit one time. He’s just a really nice guy. He was happy to see me.”

The Razorbacks offered Cason a preferred walk-on spot on Saturday. He chose the Hogs over a PWO from Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Coastal Carolina in addition to scholarships from Army, Hendrix College and Mary Hardin-Baylor. He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds.

As a senior, Cason caught 51 passes for 722 yards and nine touchdowns. He teamed with Truitt Tollett to give the Saints the best one-two punch at wide receiver in the state. Tollett is also attending Arkansas. The two can now play together at Arkansas. He and Tollett combined to catch 185 passes for 2,768 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2019.

“I feel like it would be really good,” Cason said. “We really get along with each other. We know how to play with each other. Neither one of us is jealous of the other. We just make each other better. We make the defense guess more.”

Cason has had to adjust his training some like other athletes due to the COVID-19 situation.

“My brother’s girlfriend’s mom is a trainer,” Cason said. “So we go over to their house in the morning. We do a lot of cardio just to stay in shape and keep our legs fresh. In afternoons, I come home and do a lot of arm work.”

He was very pleased to get the offer Saturday.

“It means a lot,” Cason said. “I’ve always been an Arkansas fan since I was little. That’s where my dad went.”

Cason talked about his strengths at wide receiver.

“I feel like I do well at catching the ball,” Cason said. “I also feel I’m really good at blocking.”

At his size, Cason has an advantage against defensive backs.

“Yes sir, I can go up and get 50-50 balls,” Cason said.

Click here for highlights.

Blessed to have received a PWO from the University of Arkansas pic.twitter.com/48cGHC8HfE — Beau Cason (@Beau_Cason) May 9, 2020

Cason is at least the 14th PWO commitment for the Hogs.

Braden Bratcher, QB, 6-0, 185, Pulaski Academy

Donte Buckner, RB, 6-1, 192, White Hall

Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shioh Christian

Beau Cason, WR, 6-4, 195, Shiloh Christian

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Jonas Higson, TE, 6-2, 220, Bentonville West

Caleb Fields, LB, 6-0, 217, Fayetteville

Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian

Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas

Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport Calvary Baptist, La.

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City Helias, Mo.

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot