Arkansas Adds PWO Kicker at Midterm

FAYETTEVILLE — Cabot kicker and punter Rhett Thurman has enrolled at Arkansas and will go through spring drills.

Thurman, 6-1, 170, is a five-star kicker with Chris Sailer Kicking. UCA offered Thurman. As a senior, Thurman played in seven games. He kicked 6 of 7 field goals with a long of 38, averaged 42.5 yards on 18 punts, had 17 touchbacks on 20 kickoffs and was 31 of 34 on point after touchdowns (three blocked).

Here’s a review from Sailer prior to Thurman’s senior summer and season.

“Rhett is a very talented kicking prospect,” Sailer wrote on his website. “A great looking athlete with an explosive leg. He does a great job on field goal. The ball gets up well and he has 55+ yard range. He drives the ball deep into the end zone on kickoffs with solid hang time. Rhett has all the tools to take his game to the next level. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. Look for Rhett to have a big 2019 summer. College football is in his future. Rhett is a fine young man that is always a pleasure to work with. Strong prospect.”

In addition to prospect days on Feb. 2 as well as March 13 and football camp on June 2 this past summer at Arkansas, Thurman attended the Mississippi State game in Fayetteville on an unofficial visit. There he got to meet Connor Limpert, who was a senior this past season and also started his career as a preferred walk on before earning a scholarship.

Had a great day today in Fayetteville! Finished 2nd in kickoffs and was also a camp champ! Thanks @CoachDaPrato and @BarryLunneyJr for a great camp! Can’t wait until next time! #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/IEwHeoCJmL — Rhett (@ThurmanRhett) June 2, 2019