FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its 12th commitment of the Class of 2023 with Naples (Fla.) three-star running back Isaiah Augustave picking the Hogs.

Augustave, 6-2, 190, chose the Hogs over offers from 22 other schools. He’s the first running back in the Class of 2023 for the Razorbacks.

As a junior, Augustave helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 10-1 mark. He rushed 109 times for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns. In six games he topped the century mark in rushing. His longest run of the season was 69 yards.

