FAYETTEVILLE — Houston (Texas) Klein Forest Class of 2023 linebacker Brad Spence has committed to Arkansas.

Spence, 6-3, 230, took an official visit to Arkansas the June 10-12 weekend. He visited California the following weekend and chose the Razorbacks over 31 other offers including Texas.

As a junior, Spence had 72 tackles, 51 solo, 11 for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Some schools recruited him as an edge rusher, but Mike Scherer wanted him as a linebacker.

“I love it,” Spence said. “It’s a good opportunity. It’s a blessing to have a scholarship from Arkansas wanting me to play linebacker.”

The linebackers at Arkansas make a lot of plays. Is that something appealing to you?

“Yeah, it lets me know they’re for real about their position and they’re experienced at it,” Spence said.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Malachai Singleton, QB, 6-1, 220, Kennesaw North Cobb, Ga.

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 190, Naples, Fla.

Micah Tease, WR, 5-11, 180, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla.

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 225, Bixby, Okla.

Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

Joey Sua, OL, 6-5, 315, Bentonville

Luke Brown OL, 6-5, 300, Paris Henry County, Tenn.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfiled, Texas

Quincy Rhodes, DL, 6-6, 253, North Little Rock

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton Whitefield Academy, Ga.

Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-4, 310, Fayetteville Whitewater, Ga.

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton Hebron, Texas

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Brad Spence, LB, 6-3, 230, Houston Klein Forest, Texas

Jaylon Braxton, CB, 6-0, 170, Frisco Lone Star, Texas

Dallas Young, CB, 6-1, 180, Gardendale, Ala.

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Ga.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 187, McKinney, Texas

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Dylan Hasz, ATH, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.