FAYETTEVILLE — Jonesoboro Class of 2022 defensive back John Paul Pickens is the latest to accept a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Arkansas.

Pickens, 6-1, 185, was at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. He announced his commitment Tuesday morning. He tweeted out his commitment.

“Blessed to announce I’m committed to the University of Arkansas! Becoming a @RazorbackFB is a dream come true. Thank you @CoachSamPittman and @Coach_Odom for this incredible opportunity. Let’s Get to Work! Go HOGS! #WPS“

This season, Pickens finished with 77 tackles, including 54 solo, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. He chose Arkansas over offers from Troy, Arkansas State, Army and Air Force.

Arkansas’ Commitments:

Mason Schueck, LB, 6-2, 215, Pulaski Academy

Briggs Magee, LS, 6-2, 220, Georgetown, Texas

Ethan Joseph, LB, 6-1, 210, Alpharetta King’s Ridge Christian, Ga.

Hunter Talley, TE, 6-4 1/2, 200, Siloam Springs

Cade Fortin, QB, 6-3, 221, FIU Transfer

Brock Burns, OL, 6-4, 295, Ozark

Randall Dennis Jr, DL, 6-3, 280, Lawrenceville Archer, Ga.

Blake Ford, K, 6-1, 210, Arlington Lamar, Texas

Kai Hamilton, OL, 6-4, 305, Hope

Daryl Searcy, RB, 6-0, 211, Joe T. Robinson

Kam Bibby, WR, 6-1. 180, El Dorado

John Paul Pickens, DB, 6-1, 185, Jonesboro