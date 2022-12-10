FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas.

Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter.

“Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get to work with the boys!”

At North Carolina, Criswell completed 18 of 31 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Criswell also rushed 20 times for 133 yards and a touchdown.

On Monday, Criswell talked about if he gets the right answers to the questions he has to ask playing for the Razorbacks could very much be in his immediate future.

“I would say yes sir,” Criswell said. “If they answer truthfully and honestly that would be a 100-percent my No. 1 seed.”

On Saturday it appears Criswell got the answers he wanted to his questions. Criswell was a standout at Morrilton. He completed 408 of 650 passes for 5,964 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Criswell also rushed 370 times for 2,593 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had eight receptions for 94 yards.

He joins University of Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun as committed to the Hogs. Arkansas also has two transfer wide receivers on campus this weekend for official visits.