Arkansas Adds Fayetteville’s Caleb Fields as PWO Commitment

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added at least its 11th preferred walk-on commitment for the Class of 2020 with the addition of Fayetteville’s Caleb Fields.

Fields, 6-0, 217, was offered by Arkansas on March 6 and committed on Wednesday.

As a senior, Fields had 29 tackles, including eight solo, four quarterback hurries, two sacks and a forced fumble. He helped Fayetteville to a 6-6 record.

He also has an offer from Hendrix College. He owns a 3.9 grade-point average and outstanding score on ACT.

Arkansas’ PWO Commitment List:

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City Helias, Mo.

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport Calvary Baptist, La.

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas

Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-2, 225, Joe T. Robinson

Jonas Higson, TE, 6-2, 220, Bentonville West

Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian

Caleb Fields, LB, 6-0, 217, Fayetteville

