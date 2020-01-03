Arkansas Adds Defensive Line Coach Derrick LeBlanc From SEC School

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman has hired Kentucky defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.

The reports started to surface Friday evening in Kentucky.

According to Scoop ⁦@ryanlemond⁩, Derrick LeBlanc is leaving Kentucky to take the Arkansas Defensive Line Coaching Jobhttps://t.co/ZgT3dmgQMa — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 3, 2020

LeBlanc joined the Kentucky staff in 2017. He was at North Texas in 2016 and had spent the previous three seasons at Southern Miss. He has also been at LSU, Wyoming and Missouri State. In addition, he was the defensive line coach at Henderson State from 2001-04 and Arkansas Tech in 2005.

LeBlanc joins Barry Odom, Sam Carter and Rion Rhoades as coaches on defense at Arkansas. There’s still one more hire to make.

